Nace el primer panda gigante en un zoológico de Países Bajos

Fantastic news from Ouwehands Zoo! Giant panda Wu Wen gave birth to a baby🐼 on 1 May! With care and support from state leaders of both sides, the pandas arrived in the Netherlands in 2017.Fruit of friendship between 🇨🇳 &🇳🇱.A sign of hope.Let's celebrate the new life! pic.twitter.com/Rop1gKRb4u