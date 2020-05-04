FOTOS: Un astrofotógrafo publica la imagen más detallada de los cráteres de la Luna
El astrofotógrafo estadounidense Andrew McCarthy ha conseguido tomar la imagen más clara y detallada de los cráteres de la Luna al combinar minuciosamente numerosas tomas de la línea que divide el lado claro del lado oscuro del satélite natural, el llamado 'terminador lunar' o 'zona crepuscular'.
En esa línea el Sol está más cerca del horizonte, algo que crea sombras más largas que le dan a la superficie lunar un aspecto tridimensional y de esta manera hacen que los cráteres sean más perceptibles.
McCarthy pasó dos semanas tomando fotografías durante la luna creciente a medida que aumentaba la cantidad de superficie lunar iluminada, y después combinó las imágenes en una foto compuesta con espectacular detalle con todos los cráteres e imperfecciones visibles de la Luna.
Oops... All terminator! I haven't posted in a while, partly because I was under the weather, and partly because I was working on this BEAST of a project. This moon might look a little funny to you, and that's because it is an impossible scene. From 2 weeks of images of the waxing moon, I took the section of the picture that has the most contrast (right before the lunar terminator where shadows are the longest), aligned and blended them to show the rich texture across the entire surface. This was exhausting to say the least, namely because the moon doesn't line up day over day, so each image had to be mapped to a 3d sphere and adjusted to make sure each image aligned. I may or may not try this again for the waning phases depending on feedback. The full size for this, as well as a phone background, was shared with patrons. Check the link in my bio if you'd like to join and get access to more exclusive content!
"Esta Luna te puede parecer un poco rara, y eso es porque es una escena imposible. De las dos semanas de imágenes de la luna creciente, tomé la sección de la imagen que tiene el mayor contraste (justo antes del terminador lunar donde las sombras son más largas), las alineé y mezclé para mostrar la rica textura en toda la superficie", escribió en su página de Instagram, donde publicó el resultado de su minucioso trabajo.
A principios del año, el mismo astrofotógrafo obtuvo otra imagen asombrosa de la Luna al combinar 50.000 fotos de nuestro satélite, logrando una nitidez espectacular.