Un preso escapa de la cárcel en EE.UU. con solo ponerse mascarilla facial y hacerse pasar por otro recluso

#HappeningNow: #FBI & @CCSOPIO are looking for Jahquez Scott. Scott was allegedly released from Cook Cty Jail using another detainee's info.Report tips to the FBI (312-421-6700 or https://t.co/iJn2CD2n7u) or @CCSOPIO (773)674-8477. There is a $2000 reward.#WantedWednesdaypic.twitter.com/GAEGEkRjC3