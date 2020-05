Asesor económico de la Casa Blanca dice que le "da miedo ir a trabajar" después de que 2 empleados dieran positivo por coronavirus

WATCH: "It is scary to go to work," @WhiteHouse Economic adviser Kevin Hassett tells @margbrennan. This week a White House staffer and an aide to @VP Pence tested positive for #coronavirushttps://t.co/meIIhwUVYjSee more of Hassett's interview on @facethenation at 10:30 EST pic.twitter.com/5uZ6S9RwmL