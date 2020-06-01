Actualidad
VIDEOS: Un camión cisterna embiste contra manifestantes en Mineápolis
Según los informes iniciales, al parecer nadie resultó gravemente herido, excepto el conductor, que fue trasladado a un hospital y detenido.
Un camión cisterna se ha conducido directo contra cientos de manifestantes que protestaban en una avenida cerca del centro de la ciudad de Mineápolis (estado de Minesota, EE.UU.) por el asesinato de George Floyd.
BREAKING: Tanker truck plows into crowd of demonstrators on Minneapolis highway. Protesters scrambled as truck battled toward them. pic.twitter.com/Q5cTF9AGB2— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 31, 2020
UPDATE: Truck driver under arrest and taken to hospital after driving towards protesters on closed interstate in Minneapolis, after which he was pulled from the vehicle pic.twitter.com/9KmMPcioc2— BNO News (@BNONews) May 31, 2020
Más información, en breve.