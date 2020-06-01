En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
  • VIDEOS: Un camión cisterna embiste contra manifestantes en Mineápolis
    • Covid19
    Actualidad
    PortadaActualidad

    VIDEOS: Un camión cisterna embiste contra manifestantes en Mineápolis

    Publicado:
    Según los informes iniciales, al parecer nadie resultó gravemente herido, excepto el conductor, que fue trasladado a un hospital y detenido.
    VIDEOS: Un camión cisterna embiste contra manifestantes en Mineápolis

    Un camión cisterna se ha conducido directo contra cientos de manifestantes que protestaban en una avenida cerca del centro de la ciudad de Mineápolis (estado de Minesota, EE.UU.) por el asesinato de George Floyd.

    Más información, en breve.

    Covid19

    Lo más popular

    El Ministerio de Salud de Rusia aprueba el primer medicamento contra covid-19 fabricado en el país
    La pareja de Elon Musk pone a la venta una parte de su alma
    La esposa del policía arrestado por la muerte de George Floyd se declara "devastada" y ha pedido el divorcio
    Desarrollan en Rusia una vacuna contra el covid-19 que podrá ser administrada por vía nasal
    Científico alerta de un hipotético virus 'de corral' que podría acabar con la mitad de la población mundial
    Youtube

    Acerca de RT

    Aplicación móvil

    EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançais
    © Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2020. Todos los derechos reservados
    18+