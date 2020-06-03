Actualidad
Trump sobre los disturbios: "Hay grupos de mala gente como Antifa, anarquistas, terroristas y saqueadores, que usan a Floyd para hacer cosas malas"
"Tenemos un grupo de gente que está usando a George Floyd y a muchas otras personas para tratar y hacer algunas cosas malas", declaró el mandatario durante entrevista con Newsmax.
"You have a bad group of people out there, and they're using George Floyd.. to try and do some bad things," @realDonaldTrump tells @seanspicer."We have ANTIFA, we have anarchists, we have terrorists, looters. We have a lot of bad people in those groups." https://t.co/VlT7z8drtOpic.twitter.com/oH9vtqfD65— Newsmax (@newsmax) June 3, 2020
