Se registra una caída de WhatsApp en varios países y las redes se llenan de memes
Este viernes, se ha registrado una caída de la aplicación WhatsApp en varios países. Los usuarios han informado sobre varios problemas, mientras las redes se llenan de memes.
Rushing to twitter to see if it’s just me having trouble with WhatsApp #WhatsAppDownpic.twitter.com/0PFeld8SuX— Lazypops50 (@niamh99015568) June 19, 2020
Me running to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down and am I the only one can't see last seen #WhatsApp#WhatsAppDown#lastseenpic.twitter.com/IH5L8emSCB— Shay | Fan account 🦋 BLM (@Shailenemcc) June 19, 2020
Según el servicio Down Detector, que ha registrado un gran aumento en los informes de caída de la aplicación esta jornada, el 66% de los afectados tienen problemas con el estado, que ha desaparecido, el 27% se quejan de problemas de conexión, mientras que el 6% no pueden iniciar sesión.
#WABetaInfo#WhatsAppDown Whatsapp bug last seen, online and typing is not showing...fix the issue ASAP! pic.twitter.com/7aJOM9ixAs— Abhishek Victor (@Iam_AbhishekV) June 19, 2020
#WhatsAppDown when WhatsApp is down Twitter be like 😝 pic.twitter.com/4p5QyydZUs— Singer Deesha 🎤❤️ (@deeshajani) June 19, 2020
El mapa de interrupciones de Down Detector muestra que la caída de WhatsApp está afectando a los residentes del Reino Unido, la Unión Europea y EE.UU. Sin embargo, parece que la mayoría de los usuarios aún pueden enviar y recibir mensajes a pesar de los problemas.
Me seeing whatsapp not showing any last seen, online, or typing at the time when I'm trying to avoid some people. 😊😊😊WhatsApp has the right timing✨#whatsApp#whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/MSLWGyhZew— KayKay (@KaykayMoabi) June 19, 2020
Me after finding out that i am not the only one who cant see online status/last seen on #WhatsApp#WhatsAppDown ...(Ab toh aadat si hai mujhko) xD😂😤 pic.twitter.com/H4g8AlfFtT— Devesh Jain. (@DeveshJJ) June 19, 2020