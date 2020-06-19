En vivo
Se registra una caída de WhatsApp en varios países y las redes se llenan de memes

Publicado:
Los usuarios informan de un problema de configuración de privacidad y del ‘estado’, que ha desaparecido.
Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativaAloisio Mauricio / www.globallookpress.com

Este viernes, se ha registrado una caída de la aplicación WhatsApp en varios países. Los usuarios han informado sobre varios problemas, mientras las redes se llenan de memes.

Según el servicio Down Detector, que ha registrado un gran aumento en los informes de caída de la aplicación esta jornada, el 66% de los afectados tienen problemas con el estado, que ha desaparecido, el 27% se quejan de problemas de conexión, mientras que el 6% no pueden iniciar sesión.

El mapa de interrupciones de Down Detector muestra que la caída de WhatsApp está afectando a los residentes del Reino Unido, la Unión Europea y EE.UU. Sin embargo, parece que la mayoría de los usuarios aún pueden enviar y recibir mensajes a pesar de los problemas.

