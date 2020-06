Policía de EE.UU. carga contra un doble amputado que luego se arrastra pidiendo ayuda (VIDEO)

5️⃣9️⃣6️⃣ Columbus, OH: police pepper spray a double amputee, then *disconnect and take his prosthetic legs*The man *crawled on his hands* to get medical help while a group of protestors rushed the cops to get his legs backToday, 21 June 2020[Reddit: https://t.co/OEK8Nvms43] pic.twitter.com/65ppkbo4dv