Trump: "Si no hubiera exigido a la Guardia Nacional entrar en Mineápolis, no habría Mineápolis ahora"
El mandatario enfatizó que el despliegue de los integrantes de la Guardia Nacional puso fin a saqueos y crímenes en la ciudad.
If I didn’t demand that National Guard Troops go into Minneapolis after watching how poorly the Liberal Democrat government was handling things, you wouldn’t even have a Minneapolis now. Once they were deployed, in force, all looting, burning and crime stopped DEAD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2020
