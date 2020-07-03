VIDEOS: Agentes se enfrentan a los manifestantes que bloquearon con vehículos el camino al icónico Monte Rushmore antes de un evento con Trump
Una gran multitud de manifestantes se reunió este 4 de julio para bloquear el acceso hacia el Monte Rushomore (Dakota del Sur. EE.UU.), horas antes de empezar el evento destinado a conmemorar el Día de la Independencia. La celebración cuenta con la presencia del presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, quien tenía planeado asistir a la exhibición de fuegos artificiales y dar un discurso.
"Vamos a tener una noche tremenda", dijo Trump este jueves. "Será un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales como pocas personas han visto. Va a ser muy emocionante. Va a ser hermoso".
Indigenous protesters at Mount Rushmore (sacred Lakota land) have removed the tires from the large white vans in the background, creating a road block that will be very difficult to move.🎥: @EEBormettpic.twitter.com/o5Qc5Fgrn0— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 3, 2020
A large protest has gathered at the roadblock in front of the path up to Mount Rushmore. pic.twitter.com/xpUnbCmbKg— Erin Bormett (@EEBormett) July 3, 2020
Se estima que entre 200 y 300 manifestantes decidieron cortar la carretera y estacionaron justo en el medio varios vehículos, a los que pincharon los neumáticos para que la Policía no los pueda retirar fácilmente.
The National Guard is here pic.twitter.com/dAUjyOf4m9— Erin Bormett (@EEBormett) July 3, 2020
Agentes de la Guardia Nacional acudieron al lugar para ayudar a dispersar a la multitud. Se reporta que varias personas fueron arrestadas.
#BREAKING: National guard is working to disperse protesters who have formed a blockade leading to Mount Rushmore where President Trump will deliver a 4th of July speech. pic.twitter.com/XeZaTdLwka— Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) July 3, 2020
The pushing continues. National Guard and police are making arrests. pic.twitter.com/rm3Q246LhN— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 3, 2020
Police and National Guard are making arrests one at a time by pulling protesters out of the line. pic.twitter.com/7NUXITSIwO— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020
Más información, en breve.