    VIDEOS: Agentes se enfrentan a los manifestantes que bloquearon con vehículos el camino al icónico Monte Rushmore antes de un evento con Trump

    Publicado:
    La celebración del Día de la Independencia cuenta con la presencia del mandatario estadounidense, quien tenía planeado asistir a la exhibición de fuegos artificiales y dar un discurso.
    VIDEOS: Agentes se enfrentan a los manifestantes que bloquearon con vehículos el camino al icónico Monte Rushmore antes de un evento con Trump
    Jeff Easton / Rapid City Journal / AP

    Una gran multitud de manifestantes se reunió este 4 de julio para bloquear el acceso hacia el Monte Rushomore (Dakota del Sur. EE.UU.), horas antes de empezar el evento destinado a conmemorar el Día de la Independencia. La celebración cuenta con la presencia del presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, quien tenía planeado asistir a la exhibición de fuegos artificiales y dar un discurso.

    "Vamos a tener una noche tremenda", dijo Trump este jueves. "Será un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales como pocas personas han visto. Va a ser muy emocionante. Va a ser hermoso".

    Se estima que entre 200 y 300 manifestantes decidieron cortar la carretera y estacionaron justo en el medio varios vehículos, a los que pincharon los neumáticos para que la Policía no los pueda retirar fácilmente.

    Agentes de la Guardia Nacional acudieron al lugar para ayudar a dispersar a la multitud. Se reporta que varias personas fueron arrestadas.

    Más información, en breve.

