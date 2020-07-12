FOTOS, VIDEOS: Se produce una explosión a bordo de un barco de la Marina de EE.UU.
El buque USS Bonhomme Richard de la Marina estadounidense se ha incendiado este domingo tras registrarse una explosión a bordo en la base naval de San Diego.
More views of the #fire burning now on board US #Navy amphibious ship USS #BONHOMME RICHARD LHD6 at 32nd Street Naval Station in San Diego. Reports so far indicate 3 sailors, 1 SDFD fireman injured. At the moment the fire seems to be growing pic.twitter.com/icPblRJOEV— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) July 12, 2020
DEVELOPING:The USS Bonhomme Richard has caught fire at a naval base in San Diego. Footage from the scene shows a large plume of smoke emitting from under the ship’s deck; at least one explosion and injuries among the crew have been reported.MORE: https://t.co/xWDcIoHeG7pic.twitter.com/tlaaMZdVz1— RT (@RT_com) July 12, 2020
Varios marineros han resultado heridos en el incendio y son atendidos por los cuerpos de emergencia mientras los bomberos tratan de sofocar las llamas.
Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfirepic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4— SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020
BREAKING! Loud explosion just heard from inferno aboard #Navy ship #USSBonhommeRichardpic.twitter.com/HuK12iC9BI— Allison Ash (@AllisonAshNBC7) July 12, 2020
Más información, en breve.