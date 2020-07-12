En vivo
  FOTOS, VIDEOS: Se produce una explosión a bordo de un barco de la Marina de EE.UU.
    FOTOS, VIDEOS: Se produce una explosión a bordo de un barco de la Marina de EE.UU.

    Publicado:
    Varios marineros han resultado heridos en el incendio.
    FOTOS, VIDEOS: Se produce una explosión a bordo de un barco de la Marina de EE.UU.
    Un incendio a bordo del buque USS Bonhomme Richard de la Marina de EE.UU. en la base naval de San Diego, California, el 12 de julio de 2020.Monica Munoz/SD Fire-Rescue / Reuters

    El buque USS Bonhomme Richard de la Marina estadounidense se ha incendiado este domingo tras registrarse una explosión a bordo en la base naval de San Diego.

    Varios marineros han resultado heridos en el incendio y son atendidos por los cuerpos de emergencia mientras los bomberos tratan de sofocar las llamas.

    Más información, en breve.

