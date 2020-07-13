En vivo
La actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, muere de cáncer de mama

"Con gran tristeza les informo que mi bella esposa Kelly ha perdido su lucha de dos años contra el cáncer de mama", escribió el actor.
La actriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, muere de cáncer de mama
La actriz Kelly Preston.Eric Gaillard / Reuters

Kelly Preston, actriz estadounidense conocida por sus papeles en 'Twins' y 'Jerry Maguire', murió a los 57 años de cáncer de mama, confirmó este lunes su esposo, John Travolta, en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Con gran tristeza les informo que mi bella esposa Kelly ha perdido su lucha de dos años contra el cáncer de mama", escribió el actor. "Ella luchó una valiente batalla con el amor y el apoyo de muchos", agregó.

Un representante de la familia afirmó a People que, tras decidir mantener su lucha en privado, la artista "se había sometido a un tratamiento médico durante algún tiempo, con el apoyo de sus familiares y amigos más cercanos". "Era un alma brillante, hermosa y cariñosa que se preocupaba profundamente por los demás y que daba vida a todo lo que tocaba", añadió.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

Публикация от John Travolta (@johntravolta)

 

