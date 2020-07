El huracán Hanna toca tierra en Texas como una tormenta de categoría 1

There is a lot going on in the tropics right now. It can be a little confusing. We put together this map to show the current forecast cones for the three active stormsFor more on...Douglas:https://t.co/fXA0uZtOWnHanna:https://t.co/kZuKqfMuPVGonzalo:https://t.co/LGeOIrRzeOpic.twitter.com/MJpIS2VejP