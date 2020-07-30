Malik B., rapero y fundador de The Roots, muere a los 47 años
El rapero estadounidense y cofundador del grupo The Roots, Malik B., cuyo verdadero nombre fue Malik Abdul Basit, falleció a los 47 años, confirmó este miércoles la banda musical en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Lamentamos informarles sobre el fallecimiento de nuestro querido hermano y miembro de The Roots durante mucho tiempo, Malik Abdul Basit", reza la nota, sin detallar la causa del fallecimiento o dónde murió, ni la fecha exacta.
El cantante formó parte del grupo desde sus inicios en 1987 hasta aproximadamente 1999, cuando lo abandonó y comenzó una carrera en solitario.
It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss.