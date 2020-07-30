En vivo
Malik B., rapero y fundador de The Roots, muere a los 47 años

Publicado:

El rapero estadounidense y cofundador del grupo The Roots, Malik B., cuyo verdadero nombre fue Malik Abdul Basit, falleció a los 47 años, confirmó este miércoles la banda musical en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Lamentamos informarles sobre el fallecimiento de nuestro querido hermano y miembro de The Roots durante mucho tiempo, Malik Abdul Basit", reza la nota, sin detallar la causa del fallecimiento o dónde murió, ni la fecha exacta.

El cantante formó parte del grupo desde sus inicios en 1987 hasta aproximadamente 1999, cuando lo abandonó y comenzó una carrera en solitario.

