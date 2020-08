FOTOS: El cambio climático está extendiendo hacia lo alto los bosques de las Montañas Rocosas en Canadá

Canada’s Rocky Mountain forests are on the move 🌲 https://t.co/LqF2wEHzz5 Using century-old surveying photos, scientists map 100 yrs of change documenting the climate-altered landscape@ArcheeDebunker#Science🇨🇦 #Canada#ClimateChange📚 #Education#ClimateActionpic.twitter.com/50xppYv5ow