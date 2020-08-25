Un popular bloguero británico muere a los 19 años
El británico Lendon Clifford falleció el 13 de agosto a los 19 años, según comunicó el pasado sábado su mujer, Camryn, a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.
Junto con la esposa, Lendon gestionaba el canal de YouTube Cam&Fam, dedicado a su vida familiar y a la crianza de sus hijos, la primera de los cuales nació cuando Camryn tenía 16 años. Contaba con casi 1,3 millones de suscriptores.
Los últimos seis días de su vida Lendon los pasó en coma, señaló Camryn sin detallar la causa del fallecimiento del joven. Agregó que su marido donó varios órganos a pacientes que los necesitan.