Actualidad
VIDEOS: Un muerto y dos heridos de bala en Kenosha tras otra noche de violentas protestas
🚨🚨🚨BREAKING:Shots have been fired at the riot in #Kenosha.One man has reportedly been shot. We will update when details become available. pic.twitter.com/V8C1uybPpJ— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020
LARPing protesters attack man suspected of shooting other protester moments earlier as he’s fleeing the scene, and...what a surprise...they all get shot too. #Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/lZGEDjSVtu— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 26, 2020
Más información, en breve.