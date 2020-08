Corre por una playa en Escocia y tropieza con un hueso de dinosaurio

🚨JURASSIC DISCOVERY KLAXON🚨 A 166 million-year-old dinosaur bone has been found on the isle of Eigg! Dr Panciroli (@gsciencelady) made the discovery on the Hebridean island. The find has since been identified as belonging to a stegosaurian dinosaur – like Stegosaurus pic.twitter.com/ri5nnLyqAb