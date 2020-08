Conduce un coche Tesla con el piloto automático mientras ve una película y choca contra dos patrullas de Policía

#Autonomous or not, the rules of the road still remain #moveovernc => https://t.co/lotFRQjR12We're so very glad everyone left the crash scene alive.@NashCountySO@NCSHP@GlennMcNeill2#NCGHSPhttps://t.co/GbdHxMtQJZpic.twitter.com/SVPoeq0Q4L