FOTOS, VIDEOS: Colapso de un restaurante en China provoca al menos 29 muertos y 28 heridos

Rescue work is over for the restaurant collapse in Linfen, Shanxi. The accident left 29 dead, 7 severely injured, and 21 lightly injured. The restaurant collapsed around 9:40 on Aug 29 when a birthday banquet was underway. The cause is under investigation. https://t.co/Xc9RN9DMLqpic.twitter.com/GG3kk1WM9d