VIDEOS, FOTOS: California declara el estado de emergencia mientras evacúan a más de 200 personas atrapadas por incendios forestales

El fuego se desató la noche del pasado viernes y creció rápidamente, hasta quemar unas 18.210 hectáreas.
Vista aérea que muestra fuego cerca de la ciudad de Yucaipa, California, EE.UU., el 5 de septiembre de 2020.Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

El gobernador de California (EE.UU.), Gavin Newsom, declaró el 6 de septiembre el estado de emergencia en cinco condados –Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Bernardino y San Diego– debido a los incendios forestales.

El fuego comenzó la noche del pasado viernes en el bosque nacional Sierra y creció rápidamente hasta quemar unas 18.210 hectáreas, lo que obligó a las autoridades a evacuar en helicópteros militares a más de 200 personas y cerrar carreteras en la zona de Fresno, en el centro del estado, informa Reuters.

Además, 20 evacuados sufrieron heridas y fueron trasladados a hospitales, comunicó la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Madera. A pesar de que unos 15.000 bomberos lucharon contra el fuego, la tarde del domingo no lograron contenerlo.

"Estamos completamente atrapados. Hay fuego por todos lados, a nuestro alrededor", afirmó en un video publicado en Twitter, Jeremy Remington, uno de los testigos, mientras estaba en una playa, rodeada por el fuego, en el embalse de Mammoth Pool Reservoir. 

En un total, al menos 8 personas murieron y unas 3.300 instalaciones fueron destruidas durante las últimas 3 semanas por incendios forestales en todo el estado.

