VIDEOS, FOTOS: California declara el estado de emergencia mientras evacúan a más de 200 personas atrapadas por incendios forestales
El gobernador de California (EE.UU.), Gavin Newsom, declaró el 6 de septiembre el estado de emergencia en cinco condados –Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Bernardino y San Diego– debido a los incendios forestales.
El fuego comenzó la noche del pasado viernes en el bosque nacional Sierra y creció rápidamente hasta quemar unas 18.210 hectáreas, lo que obligó a las autoridades a evacuar en helicópteros militares a más de 200 personas y cerrar carreteras en la zona de Fresno, en el centro del estado, informa Reuters.
The #CreekFire has made its way to Shaver Lake. @latimes@latimesphotospic.twitter.com/IO1DIxrlrw— Kent K. Nishimura (@kentnish) September 6, 2020
Dozens of evacuees are evacuated to safety on a Cal Guard Chinook last night after the Creek Fire in central California left them stranded. Photo courtesy California National Guard. pic.twitter.com/mi7X6wchpN— The California National Guard (@CalGuard) September 6, 2020
Además, 20 evacuados sufrieron heridas y fueron trasladados a hospitales, comunicó la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Madera. A pesar de que unos 15.000 bomberos lucharon contra el fuego, la tarde del domingo no lograron contenerlo.
"Estamos completamente atrapados. Hay fuego por todos lados, a nuestro alrededor", afirmó en un video publicado en Twitter, Jeremy Remington, uno de los testigos, mientras estaba en una playa, rodeada por el fuego, en el embalse de Mammoth Pool Reservoir.
Jeremy Remington is one of 207 people that was trapped and rescued from Mammoth Pool. He got to Fresno sometime after midnight.The #CreekFire is 45,500 acres now. Shaver Lake is now under mandatory evacuation. Latest info: https://t.co/iyWXRiAuRqpic.twitter.com/BNFRymH4cp— Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) September 6, 2020
Family member flying out of California this evening just sent along these photos from the flight. She said passengers could smell the smoke from the wildfires in the cabin. pic.twitter.com/ssHjcjzZwc— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 7, 2020
En un total, al menos 8 personas murieron y unas 3.300 instalaciones fueron destruidas durante las últimas 3 semanas por incendios forestales en todo el estado.
Another clip from the back burn operation along CA-168 from the #CreekFirepic.twitter.com/ee3QB0Droe— Kent K. Nishimura (@kentnish) September 7, 2020
Taking a moment to catch my breath as the #CreekFire continues to loom over the town of Shaver Lake, here are some photos from the last four or so hours from Big Creek and Shaver Lake. pic.twitter.com/z6NlCAMcXo— Kent K. Nishimura (@kentnish) September 7, 2020
Earlier today while covering the #ValleyFire I got caught right under this plane dropping fire deterrent over an area in the Japatul Valley. My car was drenched in that pink sticky liquid, but I got some pretty cool video in exchange! pic.twitter.com/hbaM1Srp5e— Amber Frias (@amberfriastv) September 7, 2020