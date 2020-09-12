Detienen a participantes de la 'marcha femenina' en el centro de Minsk (VIDEO)
La Policía capitalina ha empezado a detener a las participantes de una concentración contra el presidente de Bielorrusia, Alexánder Lukashenko, en el centro de Minsk.
State security agents appear within minutes, try to detain people.Protesters lock arms and chant “shame”, try to unmask the grunts pic.twitter.com/FfDDJQSZWY— Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 12, 2020
La marcha, mayormente femenina, empezó a concentrarse en la plaza de Independencia y a lo largo del día ha reunido varias miles de participantes.
Los agentes antidisturbios, después de exigir que la multitud se dispersara, han procedido a detener a las manifestantes.
More and more security service agents in unmarked uniforms. They appear to be trying to end this protest march before it begins.Ask journalists to stay 50 meters away if we don’t want trouble pic.twitter.com/DAKr1EdVP2— Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 12, 2020
De momento, se reporta que se han efectuado varias detenciones.
Clever girls... protesters organized multiple starting points for different groups to avoid being detained all at once.Now marching on an unpredictable route, picking different twists and turns as they go to make it difficult for police to corner them pic.twitter.com/dVJ1u19eJ0— Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 12, 2020