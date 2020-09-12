En vivo
Detienen a participantes de la 'marcha femenina' en el centro de Minsk (VIDEO)

Publicado:
La marcha, mayormente femenina, empezó a concentrarse en la plaza de Independencia y a lo largo del día ha reunido varias miles de participantes.
Policía detiene a manifestantes durante una protesta en Minsk, Bielorrusia, el 12 de septiembre de 2020Tut.by / AP

La Policía capitalina ha empezado a detener a las participantes de una concentración contra el presidente de Bielorrusia, Alexánder Lukashenko, en el centro de Minsk.

La marcha, mayormente femenina, empezó a concentrarse en la plaza de Independencia y a lo largo del día ha reunido varias miles de participantes. 

Los agentes antidisturbios, después de exigir que la multitud se dispersara, han procedido a detener a las manifestantes.

De momento, se reporta que se han efectuado varias detenciones.

