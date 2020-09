¿Se acercó un avión espía de EE.UU. a China 'disfrazado' de aeronave filipina?

One more case spotted. This time, a Philippine-assigned ICAO hex code🇵🇭:On Sep 22, USAF RC-135S (#AE01D6) conducted a #YellowSea mission with a spoofed hex code #75C75C, which was changed back to the original one after the mission was completed. https://t.co/if1i1Q0HRgpic.twitter.com/KarFcJA8f2