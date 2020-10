El agujero en la capa de ozono sobre la Antártida producido en 2020 es el más grande y profundo registrado en los últimos años

The #ozone hole over the #Antarctic is one of the largest and deepest in recent years, per @CopernicusECMWF, @NASAEarth, @environmentca and WMO's Global Atmosphere Watch network.Analyses show the hole has reached its maximum size for the year.Details https://t.co/QjU9BqIhcZpic.twitter.com/dc4dGQK4rA