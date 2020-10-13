Actualidad
Al menos un muerto al derrumbarse el techo de una universidad en Australia (FOTOS, VIDEO)
Otras dos personas han sido hospitalizadas con heridas múltiples.
Al menos una persona ha muerto y dos han resultado heridas al venirse abajo un techo en la Universidad de Curtin en Australia, informa 7NEWS.
One person is believed to be dead and others are injured after a building collapsed at the Curtin University campus in Bentley this afternoon. More to come on 7NEWS throughout the day and in 4 & 6pm. #7NEWSpic.twitter.com/t9vYBoCcSS— 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) October 13, 2020
CURTIN UNIVERSITY INCIDENT @abcperthpic.twitter.com/Odm8JenDel— Olivia (@oliviadii) October 13, 2020
Más información, en breve.