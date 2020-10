Una niñera es acusada de arrojar a una bebé de 8 meses a la basura tras apuñalar a su madre

JUST IN: New Haven Police identify the suspect accused of leaving an 8-month-old baby in a dumpster as Andiana Velez, of Hamden. Police believe she was the babysitter. The 24 yr old is charged with risk of injury to a child, 2nd degree assault & reckless endangerment. @WFSBnewspic.twitter.com/KTjwvdJvLV