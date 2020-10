La sonda BepiColombo capta imágenes insólitas de Venus camino a Mercurio

BepiColombo Makes Its First Flyby of Venus | Space Exploration - https://t.co/R4kSAhbdmI: BepiColombo, a joint endeavor between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), successfully completed its first flyby of… https://t.co/Sx2k4nrHHxpic.twitter.com/Sywdvst5jm