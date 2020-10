Un joven amenaza con saltar de la Torre Trump en Chicago a menos que se le permita hablar con el presidente

#ChicagoLIVESTREAM from across the street of Trump Tower in Chicago, where police SWAT Negotiators continue to speak with the young man dangling from a rope. He’s threatened to jump if he does not speak with President Trump.Credit: Bret Miller (Youtube)https://t.co/ylW7LnFbAshttps://t.co/kFBcDtjjPspic.twitter.com/YlZTq0GUr1