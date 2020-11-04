En vivo
  La campaña de Trump presenta una demanda para detener el recuento de votos en Georgia
    Covid19
    VIDEOS: Una multitud de manifestantes corea "paren el recuento" y trata de entrar en un lugar de escrutinio de votos en Míchigan

    Publicado:
    Unas horas antes, la campaña de Trump presentó una demanda para detener el recuento electoral en el estado por no tener "acceso significativo a numerosos lugares de escrutinio para observar la apertura de las papeletas y el proceso de escrutinio".
    Manifestantes en el centro Cobo Center, Detroit, Míchigan, EE.UU., el 4 de noviembre de 2020.Rebecca Cook / Reuters

    Una multitud de manifestantes se congregó en la tarde de este jueves cerca del centro de convenciones Cobo Center de Detroit (Míchigan), donde se está realizando el recuento de votos anticipados de las elecciones estadounidenses.

    En grabaciones hechas en el lugar se puede ver que los manifestantes trataron de irrumpir en el lugar de escrutinio, aunque la Policía lo impidió. Los protestantes gritaban la consigna "¡Paren el recuento!".

    Ya después del inicio de la protesta se divulgó un video en el que se ve a los trabajadores electorales cubriendo las ventanas del centro con papel, impidiendo ver lo que está pasando dentro.

    En el video también se aprecia que al lugar de los hechos acudieron también partidarios de la postura contraria. En imágenes obtenidas fuera del edificio se puede ver a varias personas con impermeables amarillos con el logotipo del movimiento 'Election defenders' ('Defensores de las elecciones'). Asimismo, se ven pancartas con lemas como "Cuenten todos los votos".

    Unas horas antes, la campaña de Trump presentó una demanda para detener el recuento electoral en el estado por no tener "acceso significativo a numerosos lugares de escrutinio para observar la apertura de las papeletas y el proceso de escrutinio".

    Míchigan otorga 16 votos electorales. El conteo de votos en este estado clave todavía continúa y de momento las proyecciones auguran la victoria al demócrata Joe Biden.

    Covid19

