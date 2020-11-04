VIDEOS: Una multitud de manifestantes corea "paren el recuento" y trata de entrar en un lugar de escrutinio de votos en Míchigan
Una multitud de manifestantes se congregó en la tarde de este jueves cerca del centro de convenciones Cobo Center de Detroit (Míchigan), donde se está realizando el recuento de votos anticipados de las elecciones estadounidenses.
En grabaciones hechas en el lugar se puede ver que los manifestantes trataron de irrumpir en el lugar de escrutinio, aunque la Policía lo impidió. Los protestantes gritaban la consigna "¡Paren el recuento!".
Protesters chant “STOP THE COUNT” in Detroit where Michigan absentee votes are being counted. pic.twitter.com/n3ipwKaRx9— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 4, 2020
#BREAKING: Large, animated crush of “stop the count” protestors trying to push their way into TCF hall in #Detroit where ballots are being counted.They’re being blocked by guards at the door. Pizza boxes are pushed against the window to obstruct view. It’s tense. @NBCNewspic.twitter.com/zFhzd88skX— Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) November 4, 2020
You can’t tell me this isn’t an episode of The Walking Dead. (It’s actually inside Detroit’s TCF Center, where workers are counting ballots and protesters are banging on the glass) pic.twitter.com/Md4TNgo4dY— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 4, 2020
Ya después del inicio de la protesta se divulgó un video en el que se ve a los trabajadores electorales cubriendo las ventanas del centro con papel, impidiendo ver lo que está pasando dentro.
The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku— Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020
En el video también se aprecia que al lugar de los hechos acudieron también partidarios de la postura contraria. En imágenes obtenidas fuera del edificio se puede ver a varias personas con impermeables amarillos con el logotipo del movimiento 'Election defenders' ('Defensores de las elecciones'). Asimismo, se ven pancartas con lemas como "Cuenten todos los votos".
📍Detroit, Mi This was the scene outside the TCF Center where ballots are being counted. Protesters chant “stop the count.” BLM members are also here to counter-protest. pic.twitter.com/dSPOE5LLUa— Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) November 4, 2020
Counter-protesters also are outside the TCF Center in Detroit, demanding the votes be counted. pic.twitter.com/8riEvmHj83— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) November 4, 2020
Unas horas antes, la campaña de Trump presentó una demanda para detener el recuento electoral en el estado por no tener "acceso significativo a numerosos lugares de escrutinio para observar la apertura de las papeletas y el proceso de escrutinio".
Míchigan otorga 16 votos electorales. El conteo de votos en este estado clave todavía continúa y de momento las proyecciones auguran la victoria al demócrata Joe Biden.
