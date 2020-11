Cae en España una red que traficaba reptiles e intentaba introducirlos en Europa

355 protected reptiles saved by @guardiacivil in a hit against #wildlife traffickers, supported by #Europol and 🇩🇪 🇮🇹 🇳🇱 🇸🇪. The criminal group forged certificates to sell them legally.•21 suspects arrested •Items worth €800 000 seizedRead more: https://t.co/fnTiPEBIDJpic.twitter.com/YCA9HyAxds