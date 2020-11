Descifran una inscripción romana que arroja luz sobre la corrupción política de hace 1.800 años

Ancient #Greek Inscription reveals #Roman Emperor Septimius Severus & #Caracalla told “political lies" re large-scale “bribe" from residents of Roman city of #Nicopolis ad Istrum, today near Veliko Tarnovo in Central North #Bulgariahttps://t.co/eYnTBjKcS8pic.twitter.com/2DPW1HF6Qy