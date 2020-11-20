Actualidad
Reportan varias personas alcanzadas en un tiroteo activo en un centro comercial de Wisconsin
La Policía está respondiendo a los hechos.
Un hombre ha disparado este viernes a varias personas en el centro comercial Mayfair Mall y el tiroteo todavía está activo en Wauwatosa (Wisconsin, EE.UU.), reporta la CBS.
La Policía está respondiendo a los hechos. En videos grabados en el lugar se aprecia una fuerte presencia de agentes en el área.
Here’s what it looks like here at Mayfair Mall, large police presence and K-9s are here too @CBS58pic.twitter.com/UrktgcZODR— Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) November 20, 2020
About a block from #Mayfair mall and we see a SWAT vehicle drive by. pic.twitter.com/SREa7kPC4C— Christine Flores (@CFlorestv) November 20, 2020
Law enforcement still arriving at Mayfair Mall to join what is already a very large police presence pic.twitter.com/WqHXGZunZN— Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) November 20, 2020
Más información, en breve.