Reportan varias personas alcanzadas en un tiroteo activo en un centro comercial de Wisconsin

Publicado:
La Policía está respondiendo a los hechos.
Imagen ilustrativa.Pixabay.com

Un hombre ha disparado este viernes a varias personas en el centro comercial Mayfair Mall y el tiroteo todavía está activo en Wauwatosa (Wisconsin, EE.UU.), reporta la CBS.

La Policía está respondiendo a los hechos. En videos grabados en el lugar se aprecia una fuerte presencia de agentes en el área.

Más información, en breve.

