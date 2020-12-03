Un avión monomotor aterriza de emergencia en una autopista en EE.UU. y choca con un automóvil (FOTOS, VIDEOS)
Un avión monomotor Bellanca Viking chocó este jueves contra un vehículo tras realizar un aterrizaje de emergencia en una autopista cerca de la localidad de Arden Hills (Minesota, EE.UU.).
Aparentemente, el motor de la aeronave se averió durante el vuelo.
CRASH LANDING: Near I-35W NB & Co Rd. E2 - A small plane just landed on the northbound lanes of 35W. There is moderate damage reported to the small aircraft and to one vehicle, but no one was reported to be injured at this point. pic.twitter.com/7pIkltSF7Y— MN CRIME 🦃 (@MN_CRIME) December 3, 2020
Nadie resultó herido en el siniestro, detallan desde la Policía del condado de Ramsey.
"Police escort a flatbed truck hauling an airplane which had crashed into a car on the freeway." #CaptionThis@MnDPS_MSP@MSPPIO Ufdah😉 pic.twitter.com/OUb7or7Lrz— 🚔 Twin Cities Traffic Gal 🚔 (@TrafficVideoGal) December 3, 2020
