En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
Covid19
Actualidad
PortadaActualidad

Un avión monomotor aterriza de emergencia en una autopista en EE.UU. y choca con un automóvil (FOTOS, VIDEOS)

Publicado:
La aeronave, modelo Bellanca Viking, habría sufrido una avería en el motor en pleno vuelo.
Un avión monomotor aterriza de emergencia en una autopista en EE.UU. y choca con un automóvil (FOTOS, VIDEOS)
La aeronave aterrizó en plena autopista tras sufrir una avería en el motor.Facebook / Ramsey County Deputy's Federation / Reuters

Un avión monomotor Bellanca Viking chocó este jueves contra un vehículo tras realizar un aterrizaje de emergencia en una autopista cerca de la localidad de Arden Hills (Minesota, EE.UU.).

Aparentemente, el motor de la aeronave se averió durante el vuelo.

Nadie resultó herido en el siniestro, detallan desde la Policía del condado de Ramsey.

Si te ha parecido interesante, ¡compártelo con tus amigos!

Covid19

Lo más popular

Muere una mujer durante el 'stream' de un bloguero que la roció con gas pimienta y la echó a la calle en ropa interior
"No queda más remedio que empezar a fusilar a 26 millones de hijos de puta": Desvelan un chat de ex altos militares españoles
Exprofesora de EE.UU. que tuvo sexo con un estudiante menor de edad unas 25 ocasiones, incluyendo el aula, se declara culpable
WhatsApp añade tres nuevas y esperadas funciones: ¿cuáles son y cómo activarlas?
Putin ordena empezar la vacunación gratuita a gran escala contra el coronavirus con la Sputnik V la próxima semana
Facebook

Acerca de RT

Aplicación móvil

EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançais
© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2020. Todos los derechos reservados
18+