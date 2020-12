Un granjero indio halla un diamante de 14,98 quilates tras arrendar una parcela por menos de 3 dólares

In a 10x10 patch of land leased in Nov for Rs 200The ‘pebble’ Lakhan Yadav dug up turned out to be a 14.98 carat diamond, auctioned for Rs 60.6 lakh last weekHe is one of those resettled from Panna National ParkSo *sniff* happy for the cowboy 😭https://t.co/Ir8DxQHoq4pic.twitter.com/kgffku7vxU