La CIJ emitirá un fallo sobre la disputa territorial entre Guyana y Venezuela el 18 de diciembre

PRESS RELEASE: the #ICJ will deliver its Judgment on the question of its jurisdiction in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (#Guyana v. #Venezuela) on Friday 18 December 2020 at 3 p.m. (The Hague) https://t.co/1sRaevUiva. Watch live on @UNWebTVpic.twitter.com/2K6cBQcXzM