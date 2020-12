Un hombre enfermo de coronavirus deja una carta conmovedora a su esposa antes de morir

Billy Arturo Loredo, 45, passed away Sun Dec13, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8pm with a 6pm. rosary Wed, Dec 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral services will take place at 10am Thurs Dec17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. pic.twitter.com/LvvQQYBlFh