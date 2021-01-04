Reportan explosiones y disparos en el centro de Pittsburgh
La Policía de Pittsburgh ha informado en su Twitter de que como consecuencia de los hechos "resultó dañado un automóvil estacionado", pero que "no hubo heridos". "La investigación continúa", ha agregado.
Los agentes también están investigando informaciones sobre una explosión y un tiroteo que ocurrieron poco después en la calle Dinwiddie.
En relación con el primer incidente, la Policía está buscando una camioneta 'pickup' de color blanco.
Police are searching for the truck below in connection with an IED thrown at a parked car in the 3600 block of Penn Ave. just after 9 p.m. They are also investigating reports of an explosion in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street just after 10:30 p.m.Info? Call (412) 323-7800. https://t.co/qa9LrscurPpic.twitter.com/ij11nH6rMr— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 4, 2021
Más información, en breve.