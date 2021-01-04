En vivo
Reportan explosiones y disparos en el centro de Pittsburgh

La Policía ha bloqueado una gran sección de la calle Penn Avenue después de los reportes de que un "dispositivo incendiario" fue arrojado desde un vehículo en movimiento.
Reportan explosiones y disparos en el centro de Pittsburgh
twitter.com/PghPolice

La Policía de Pittsburgh ha informado en su Twitter de que como consecuencia de los hechos "resultó dañado un automóvil estacionado", pero que "no hubo heridos". "La investigación continúa", ha agregado.

Los agentes también están investigando informaciones sobre una explosión y un tiroteo que ocurrieron poco después en la calle Dinwiddie.

En relación con el primer incidente, la Policía está buscando una camioneta 'pickup' de color blanco.

Más información, en breve.

