Espectacular 'carambola' planetaria: Júpiter, Saturno y Mercurio se unen en una triple conjunción

In The 1st 2 Weeks Of January Mercury, Jupiter And Saturn Will Be In Alignment/Conjunction With Each Other, The Best Nights Will Be The 7th To 9th And On January 12 The Moon Will Also Be In Conjunction With The Planets #MooningCrew#PerthNews#JustAnotherDayInWA#WesternAustraliapic.twitter.com/5hcmXitjhg