El actor Dave Bautista, de 'Guardianes de la galaxia', ofrece 20.000 dólares por encontrar a quien grabó la palabra 'Trump' en un manatí

It’s a crime to interfere with the endangered #manatees, which are protected under multiple federal laws.Harassment of a manatee is punishable by a $50,000 fine and up to one year in prison.Do you have information about this crime?📞 1-844-397-8477https://t.co/R2mWjoDMOIpic.twitter.com/IpU3EmbJqL