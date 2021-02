La compañía taiwanesa MediaTek lanza un chip 5G para ganar cuota de mercado en Estados Unidos

Introducing the MediaTek M80 5G Modem with support for #mmWave & sub-6 GHz 5G networks to bring #5G experiences to any device. Get ready for super-fast 5G as the M80 reaches a peak speed of 7.67 Gbps (downlink) & 3.76 Gbps (uplink). Learn more: https://t.co/56BL3PKpyu#MediaTekpic.twitter.com/AViLmkQvBm