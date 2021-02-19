En vivo
  • San Marino se convierte en el trigésimo país en aprobar la vacuna rusa Sputnik V
    • Covid19
    Se escuchan explosiones y tiroteos en la capital de Somalia mientras las fuerzas gubernamentales bloquean las calles (VIDEOS)

    Publicado:
    Los hechos obligaron a muchos civiles a buscar lugares seguros para refugiarse.
    Durante horas de la pasada noche y madrugada se escucharon en Mogadiscio, la capital de Somalia, una serie de explosiones y tiroteos mientras las fuerzas gubernamentales se apresuraban a cerrar las calles para evitar una protesta por el retraso de las elecciones.

    Los hechos obligaron a muchos civiles a buscar lugares seguros para refugiarse.

    Más información, en breve.

