Se escuchan explosiones y tiroteos en la capital de Somalia mientras las fuerzas gubernamentales bloquean las calles (VIDEOS)
Durante horas de la pasada noche y madrugada se escucharon en Mogadiscio, la capital de Somalia, una serie de explosiones y tiroteos mientras las fuerzas gubernamentales se apresuraban a cerrar las calles para evitar una protesta por el retraso de las elecciones.
Los hechos obligaron a muchos civiles a buscar lugares seguros para refugiarse.
BREAKING: Heavy fighting is ongoing in Mogadishu's Daljirka Dahsoon area ahead of planned opposition protests against Somali president @M_Farmaajo on Friday at the same area in Mogadishu. Huge weaponries could be heard through Mogadishu. pic.twitter.com/6Y3lUE80vb— Live From Somalia (@Tuuryare_Africa) February 18, 2021
Breaking: huge exchange of gun fire just started in Mogadishu @HarunMaruf It is 1:15 AM local time pic.twitter.com/zhLgq44OvC— 𝕄𝕠𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕕 𝔸𝕙𝕞𝕖𝕕 𝕄𝕠𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕕 (@Deeqtaako) February 18, 2021
The last thing we need is war again 😶 This is complete nonsense! Heavy weapons being used in #Bondheere & #Xamarweyne area #Mogadishu#Somalia#xamarpic.twitter.com/Wg4vFBZQbA— Hassan DaOne (@mogadishu_h) February 18, 2021
Más información, en breve.