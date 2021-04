"Bomba de relojería": un 'petrolero fantasma' varado frente a Yemen puede causar una gran catástrofe ecológica en Oriente Medio

While #Evergiven is stuck in the Suez, a major oil spill off Yemen is in the pipeline as the Houthi rebels delay the UN inspection of oil storage tanker #FSOSafer since 2019. It's not been maintained for 5 years and holds 4x the oil of Exxon Valdez. 1/xhttps://t.co/meJUZmP3Dz