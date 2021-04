Venden por un precio récord de 660.000 dólares un videojuego sellado de 'Super Mario Bros' de 1986

Price eclipses previous record of $114,000!The finest known copy of the oldest sealed hangtab Super Mario Bros. smashed the previous record for the most ever paid for a video game when it sold for $660,000 in HA's Comics & Comic Art Auction! #WORLDRECORDhttps://t.co/euEvVIUGT1pic.twitter.com/KV6XyudieY