FOTOS, VIDEO: Motín en una prisión de EE.UU. por las demoras en los procesos judiciales a causa de la pandemia

Publicado:
Cerca del penal se congregaron decenas de personas, algunas de las cuales vestían camisetas similares a las ropas de los presos.
Reclusos amotinados en el centro de justicia de San Luis, Misuri, EE.UU., el 4 de abril de 2020.Colter Peterson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch / AP

Una sesentena de reclusos se amotinaron en el centro de justicia de San Luis (Misuri, EE.UU.) la noche del pasado domingo, informa el canal local KTVI.

La revuelta estalló alrededor de las 20:45 (hora local) en el tercer piso del edificio. Los presos rompieron ventanas y arrojaron diversos objetos mientras protestaban por las malas condiciones en la prisión y las demoras en los procesos judiciales a causa de la pandemia de covid-19.

Colter Peterson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch / AP

En las grabaciones filmadas en el lugar se ve que decenas de personas se congregaron en el exterior del penal, algunas de ellas vistiendo camisetas similares a las ropas de los reclusos.

Colter Peterson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch / AP

Asimismo, en el segundo piso empezó un incendio que fue rápidamente extinguido por los bomberos.

Unas dos horas después, efectivos de la Policía entraron en la prisión y controlaron el motín. Según anunció el sheriff de San Luis, Vermont Betts, ninguno de los agentes resultó herido, mientras que se reportaron dos heridos entre los reos.

En febrero, el centro de justicia de San Luis ya fue escenario de una revuelta similar. Entonces, se amotinaron unos 115 presos que prendieron fuegos, provocaron una inundación y rompieron ventanas en la cuarta planta, desde donde arrojaron varios objetos.

