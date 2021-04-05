FOTOS, VIDEO: Motín en una prisión de EE.UU. por las demoras en los procesos judiciales a causa de la pandemia
Una sesentena de reclusos se amotinaron en el centro de justicia de San Luis (Misuri, EE.UU.) la noche del pasado domingo, informa el canal local KTVI.
La revuelta estalló alrededor de las 20:45 (hora local) en el tercer piso del edificio. Los presos rompieron ventanas y arrojaron diversos objetos mientras protestaban por las malas condiciones en la prisión y las demoras en los procesos judiciales a causa de la pandemia de covid-19.
Inmates are throwing things from the third floor of the St. Louis city jail. Windows are shattered.We can see at least a dozen inmates. pic.twitter.com/pvootkYhf7— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 5, 2021
BREAKING: Uprising underway at St Louis City Justice Center. This is the second this year. pic.twitter.com/10K8OWETYn— zach shaw (@zach_shaw_) April 5, 2021
Pure insanity outside of the St. Louis City Justice Center. Inmates are breaking windows — @alexiszotos is closer where a fire is burning on the exterior roof. Lots of people out watching the chaos @KMOVpic.twitter.com/NUi7PalF4z— Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) April 5, 2021
En las grabaciones filmadas en el lugar se ve que decenas de personas se congregaron en el exterior del penal, algunas de ellas vistiendo camisetas similares a las ropas de los reclusos.
🚨#BREAKING Uprising underway at the St. Louis City Justice Center Jail￼📌#StLouis l #MOThe jail holds suspects who have not yet been convicted of a crime, and who cannot afford bail. There are also reports of a fire inside. This is the second time pic.twitter.com/4MgkPWifJh— R A W S 🚨 L E R T S (@Rawsalerts) April 5, 2021
Kids with “corrections” t-shirts pic.twitter.com/m2qCUkUih4— Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) April 5, 2021
Asimismo, en el segundo piso empezó un incendio que fue rápidamente extinguido por los bomberos.
Unas dos horas después, efectivos de la Policía entraron en la prisión y controlaron el motín. Según anunció el sheriff de San Luis, Vermont Betts, ninguno de los agentes resultó herido, mientras que se reportaron dos heridos entre los reos.
⚠️🇺🇸#ALERT: SWAT personnel have intervened at the St. Louis Justice CenterPolice and SWAT personnel have entered the 5th floor, regaining control of the jail.Families outside are currently yelling profanities at SWAT and police who are controlling the situation inside. pic.twitter.com/giaA3Gt6Bl— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) April 5, 2021
En febrero, el centro de justicia de San Luis ya fue escenario de una revuelta similar. Entonces, se amotinaron unos 115 presos que prendieron fuegos, provocaron una inundación y rompieron ventanas en la cuarta planta, desde donde arrojaron varios objetos.