Destructor de la Armada de EE.UU. logra impactar un barco a 400 kilómetros de distancia con ayuda de drones (VIDEO)

🎥: Watch as #USSJohnFinn (#DDG113) launches an Extended Range Active Missile (SM-6) at a long-range target using a track established by integrated unmanned and manned systems as exercise @UxSIBP 21 concluded today: https://t.co/7c2axheDQW#US3rdFleet#UxSIBP21pic.twitter.com/arSRXC9z2q