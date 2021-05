Confirman la identidad de un submarino británico hundido durante la II Guerra Mundial y ponen fin a las teorías sobre su desaparición

The wreck of the British #submarine HMS #URGE has been found and conclusively identified. Sunk in April 1942 by a German mine with the loss of all aboard, she was found in 2019 at a depth of 430 feet about 2 miles off Malta but definitely ID'd only now https://t.co/ZDnotjkbnYpic.twitter.com/DaXhDL7fQq