La India se prepara para el segundo ciclón en dos semanas, después de que el anterior dejara más de 100 fallecidos

4.@NDRFHQ has pre-positioned 99 teams in 5 states/UTs,including 52 in Odisha to strengthen emergency preparedness. Teams have been deployed at Balasore,Bhadrak, Kendrapara,Jagatsinghpur,Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, to facilitate relief & rescue operations from the impending #CycloneYaas. pic.twitter.com/WVC27Cm13i