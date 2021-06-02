Reportan un incendio en una refinería en Irán
Un incendio se ha producido en una refinería en Teherán. Según la agencia Mehr, el fuego está afectando una de las tuberías de transmisión de gas licuado. La refinería está ubicada en la parte sur de la capital iraní.
Varios equipos de bomberos y ambulancias acudieron al lugar. Las autoridades de momento no han dado ninguna información oficial sobre el accidente. Tampoco se ha reportado sobre posibles víctimas.
Following fire that sank Kharg naval ship yesterday, a massive fire has occurred at Tehran’s oil refinery- video via @Khaaastehpic.twitter.com/iQamgCMDQi— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) June 2, 2021
#BREAKING: #Iran's media is reporting another large fire today at the Shahid Tondguyan oil refinery in the Tehran area. Video from Tasnim is below. pic.twitter.com/b3tp1ppJgT— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 2, 2021
Jun 2 - Tehran, #Iran Large fire reported at the Tondguyan Oil Refinery in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/bLEWFQFGB9— Iran News Wire (@IranNW) June 2, 2021
A large fire has erupted at Tondguyan Oil Refinery in #Tehran, #Iran. Over the last several weeks there has been an increase of fires at Iranian infrastructure sites, as the weather gets hotter we often see parts beginning to fail in the temperatures causing fires to erupt. pic.twitter.com/SPQRGi45Et— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) June 2, 2021
