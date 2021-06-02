En vivo
Reportan un incendio en una refinería en Irán

Publicado:
El incendio se originó en una de las tuberías de transmisión de gas licuado en la refinería Tondguyan de Teherán, según un funcionario local.
Una refinería de petróleo en el sur de Teherán, Irán.
Una refinería de petróleo en el sur de Teherán, Irán.Vahid Salemi / AP

Un incendio se ha producido en una refinería en Teherán. Según la agencia Mehr, el fuego está afectando una de las tuberías de transmisión de gas licuado. La refinería está ubicada en la parte sur de la capital iraní.

Varios equipos de bomberos y ambulancias acudieron al lugar. Las autoridades de momento no han dado ninguna información oficial sobre el accidente. Tampoco se ha reportado sobre posibles víctimas.

Más información, en breve.

