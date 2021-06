Paleontólogos chinos descubren el fósil casi completo de un dinosaurio del Jurásico de unos 8 metros de largo

云南发现巨型恐龙化石:完整度罕见超70%,正抢救性发掘A giant dinosaur fossil was discovered in Chuxiong, Yunnan in May. Though well-preserved, this 5m-long Lufengosaurus fossil is being excavated urgently to avoid further erosion. https://t.co/w4kiZKP2VUpic.twitter.com/QQokgIhgFq