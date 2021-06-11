Actualidad
VIDEOS: Se registra un apagón masivo en Puerto Rico tras una explosión y un incendio en una planta de energía
BREAKING: Much of the Metro area of Puerto Rico, the most populated area of the island, is without power right now after an explosion & fire at a power plant in the San Juan. I’m working to get more information from @lumaenergypr which hasn’t released any details, yet. pic.twitter.com/3ejpfBIH89— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 10, 2021
Incendio en Monacillos #apagónPRpic.twitter.com/pykczXVsOk— Valeria Collazo (@ValeriaCollazoC) June 10, 2021
JUST IN - Blackout in Puerto Rico following an explosion and large fire at a San Juan power plant. pic.twitter.com/sOBQsHpRht— 🇵🇹 ＭＯＤＥＲＮ ＥＲＡ ＮＥＷＳ ➐ 🇪🇺 (@ModernEraNews) June 10, 2021
